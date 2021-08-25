Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 36.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

MSFT stock opened at $302.62 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

