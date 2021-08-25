ION (ION) Price Tops $0.0418 on Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. ION has a market cap of $574,767.89 and $58.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ION has traded 56.6% lower against the dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00106833 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00284872 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00045212 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016378 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,642,821 coins and its circulating supply is 13,742,821 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

