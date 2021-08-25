IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Shares Up 0.2%

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.02 and last traded at $28.93. 12,831 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 3,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 11.78% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

