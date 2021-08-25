iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Trimmed by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,971 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.73. The stock had a trading volume of 393,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,975. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

