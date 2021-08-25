iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Increased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 543,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 5.8% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $147,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,585,000. Terry L. Blaker acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $287.47. The company had a trading volume of 39,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,710. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $287.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

