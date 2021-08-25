iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Position Raised by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 69,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period.

SLV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,968,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.35. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

