iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 4.1% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,242. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.97. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.