iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $449.97 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $450.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $437.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

