Ispolink (ISP) Price Up 91.9% Over Last Week

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, Ispolink has traded up 91.9% against the US dollar. Ispolink has a market cap of $2.72 million and $1.69 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00054289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00049884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.61 or 0.00783688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00100013 BTC.

Ispolink Profile

Ispolink (ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,525,626,496 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Buying and Selling Ispolink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

