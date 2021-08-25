Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.56.

NYSE:EGP opened at $171.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.50. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $178.65.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

