Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BWZ opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $33.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.