Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.10 Million in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 72,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SITC. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SITE Centers by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in SITE Centers by 9.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in SITE Centers by 119.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 366,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 199,099 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in SITE Centers by 6.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.13 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.27.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

