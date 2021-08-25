Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 38,054 Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Heritage Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 44,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081 shares in the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 327,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 47,660 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

In other Heritage Financial news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $93,284.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $895.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.79. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.