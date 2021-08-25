Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 41,105 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.01.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $60,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,990 shares of company stock valued at $389,746 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

