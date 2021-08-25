James D. Nesci Purchases 10,000 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CEO James D. Nesci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

