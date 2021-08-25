James D. Nesci Purchases 10,000 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CEO James D. Nesci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $13.75.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.