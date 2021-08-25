JCIC Asset Management Inc. Acquires 265 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.93. The company had a trading volume of 450,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,367,759. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $417.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,512,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,895,550 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

