JCIC Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up about 1.7% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

TC Energy stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.07. 51,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,973. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

