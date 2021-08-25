JCIC Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

MSCI stock traded up $9.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $628.12. 6,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,492. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $635.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 74.40 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

