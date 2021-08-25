JCIC Asset Management Inc. Purchases 40 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI stock traded up $9.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $628.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,492. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $635.58. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $574.72.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

