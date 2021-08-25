Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

SNPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ SNPO opened at $19.99 on Monday. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

