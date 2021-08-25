Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BHP Group’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of BHP Group in a report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $6.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

BBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.99.

BBL opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86. The company has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in BHP Group by 850.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.94%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

