Jeffrey W. Albers Sells 25,000 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $94.81 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.51. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.