JNBA Financial Advisors Increases Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000.

SUSC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.87. 74,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,076. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.83. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $28.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

