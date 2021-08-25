JNBA Financial Advisors Increases Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 212,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 52,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000.

ICLN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543,321. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

