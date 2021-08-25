JNBA Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,534.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,783. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The company has a market cap of $191.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43, a P/E/G ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,501.52.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

