JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 185 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.05. 3,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

