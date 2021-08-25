JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. JOANN has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $597.83 million and a P/E ratio of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.50 million. On average, analysts expect that JOANN will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on JOAN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 2,168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 42,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.