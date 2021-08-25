John Francis Kelly Sells 959 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider John Francis Kelly sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $39,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Francis Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, John Francis Kelly sold 245 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $9,425.15.

On Monday, August 9th, John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43.

On Monday, August 2nd, John Francis Kelly sold 327 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $12,896.88.

On Tuesday, July 13th, John Francis Kelly sold 214 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $8,236.86.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.13. 11,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -110.58 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

