John R. Beaver Buys 35,000 Shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Stock

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) CEO John R. Beaver bought 35,000 shares of BIOLASE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $21,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,433.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BIOL opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65. BIOLASE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 74.17% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4,346.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 529,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

