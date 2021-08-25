Joseph V. Jr. Topper Acquires 800 Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Stock

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $14,584.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $704.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 2.24. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 1.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 685.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

