Joshua Horowitz Purchases 20,000 Shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Stock

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Joshua Horowitz acquired 40,000 shares of Minim stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

MINM opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. Minim, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.81 million, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.14.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Minim had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 43.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Minim, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Minim in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

