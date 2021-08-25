JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JAM stock opened at GBX 693 ($9.05) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 68.19, a current ratio of 68.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. JPMorgan American Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 489.28 ($6.39) and a one year high of GBX 694 ($9.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 666.88.

Get JPMorgan American Investment Trust alerts:

In other JPMorgan American Investment Trust news, insider Alan Collins bought 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 643 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of £334.36 ($436.84).

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.