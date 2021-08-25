Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.20 Per Share

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock traded up GBX 0.46 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 101.46 ($1.33). 33,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,957. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.56. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

In other news, insider Nicholas Moakes bought 4,646 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £5,017.68 ($6,555.63).

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

