Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 9,800 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a GBX 9,370 ($122.42) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,215 ($120.39).

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 6,939 ($90.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,415.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of £14.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.31. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 52-week high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

