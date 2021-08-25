JustBet (WINR) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,951.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. JustBet has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $2,951.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JustBet has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

