K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 1,300 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $41,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.33.

NASDAQ BNTX traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.80. 16,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,773,428. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of -1.57.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.