K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 20 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 554.2% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 38,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 23.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Intuit by 25.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.88.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $15.17 on Wednesday, reaching $569.19. The stock had a trading volume of 17,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $555.03. The firm has a market cap of $155.54 billion, a PE ratio of 71.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

