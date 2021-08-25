K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Shares of RCI opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

