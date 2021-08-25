K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.70 Million Stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,025 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 25.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 2,936 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

