K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $910,000 Position in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,454 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.57% of Better World Acquisition worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Better World Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Better World Acquisition by 18.3% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 462,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 71,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition by 8,214.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Better World Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,249. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

