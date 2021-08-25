K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $1.36 Million in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 112,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.31% of Vintage Wine Estates as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $41,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
VWE opened at 9.76 on Wednesday. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 1-year low of 8.88 and a 1-year high of 13.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 10.72.
Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.
Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.