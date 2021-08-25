K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $346,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 281,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $952,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,006. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $77.36 and a 1 year high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

