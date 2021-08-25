K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 1,000 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after buying an additional 188,751 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,737 shares of company stock worth $2,343,118. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,006. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.03 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

