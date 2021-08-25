K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 25,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $55,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Shares of AEM traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $57.26. 13,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,486. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 73.66%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.