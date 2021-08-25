Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 17000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market cap of C$7.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

About Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN)

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

