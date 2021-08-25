Keith Yandell Sells 11,301 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) insider Keith Yandell sold 11,301 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $2,079,157.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Keith Yandell sold 10,384 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $1,890,407.20.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith Yandell sold 27,035 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $4,921,181.05.

On Monday, June 14th, Keith Yandell sold 47,036 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total value of $7,447,680.24.

On Monday, June 7th, Keith Yandell sold 57,572 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $8,076,200.16.

DASH stock opened at $187.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.84. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in DoorDash by 20.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $793,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $1,344,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. KGI Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.80.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

