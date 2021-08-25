Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $18,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kellogg by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,988,000 after buying an additional 85,788 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,311,472 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:K opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.08.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

