KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). KemPharm posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

KemPharm stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth $1,637,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at $312,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

