Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 56,488 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 37,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 503,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 261,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 269.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 68,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

