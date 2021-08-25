Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 5,154 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 812,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after buying an additional 102,181 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

